2-day startup summit to begin in city on July 27



The two-day ‘Bangladesh Startup Summit 2024’ is set to begin on July 27 in the city for the second time in the country aimed at elevating Bangladesh’s startup ecosystem to a higher level among the rapidly growing potential markets in Asia.

“The Bangladesh Startup Summit 2024 will be held with the theme ‘Smart Bangladesh: Endless Possibilities’ at hotel InterContinental Dhaka on July 27-28,” State Minister for Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said at a press conference at BCC auditorium at ICT Tower in the city’s Agargaon area today.

ICT Division’s flagship venture capital company Startup Bangladesh Limited is organizing the two-day event, which will be joined by local and foreign startups, enterprises, venture capitalists, angel investors, regulatory bodies, think tanks and industry experts, he said.

Speaking about startup, Palak said startup or entrepreneurial culture can play a big role in the economy and internal development of a country.

Over 2,500 successful start

ups have been launched in Bangladesh since 2010, he said, adding, about 15 lakh employments have been created in the sector.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Startup Bangladesh Limited and ICT Division Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin spoke at the press conference, among others, with Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh Limited Sami Ahmed in the chair.

According to a press release, the summit will be featured with holding sessions on different topics including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology, startup education, the art of fundraising, FinTech, EdTech, climate vulnerability, impact investment, logistics, mobility and e-Commerce, RMG showcasing and food and AgriTech.

The interested organizations and people have been urged to register visiting the link https://www.startupsummit.gov.bd/ to take part in the summit.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha