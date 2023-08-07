General

A Chattogram court today awarded life- term

imprisonment to two people and acquitted another two in the Rabiul Alam

murder case in city's Sabuj Bagh area under Halishahar thana in 18 years ago.

Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Shariful Alam Bhuiyan delivered

the verdict on Monday in presence of the accused.

The convicts are Md. Alamgir Hossain and Abu Taher. The acquitted are Morshed

Alam and Ismail Hossain for not probe the allegation against them.

The court also fined each convict Taka 20,000, in default, to suffer one year

more behind the bar.

According to the documents of the case, youth Rabiul Alam went missing from

Haque garage in Sabuj Bagh area on December 19, 2005. The next morning, the

garage manager informed Rabiul's family that his body was lying in the garage

where he was killed.

After the incident, the then Sub-Inspector (SI) of Halishahar Police Station

Md. Ali filed a case as a plaintiff.

On June 9, 2008, police submitted charge-sheet against four persons while the

court framed charges against them on July 8, 2009.

The court pronounced the verdict today after examining 16 prosecution

witnesses. Out of 22, the court awarded the judgement convicting two accused

in presence of Alamgir Hossain.

Alamgir has been sent to jail after announcing the verdict, said Public

Prosecutor (PP), adding that the other accused Abu Taher is absconding till

now after getting bail.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha