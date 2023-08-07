A Chattogram court today awarded life- term
imprisonment to two people and acquitted another two in the Rabiul Alam
murder case in city's Sabuj Bagh area under Halishahar thana in 18 years ago.
Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Shariful Alam Bhuiyan delivered
the verdict on Monday in presence of the accused.
The convicts are Md. Alamgir Hossain and Abu Taher. The acquitted are Morshed
Alam and Ismail Hossain for not probe the allegation against them.
The court also fined each convict Taka 20,000, in default, to suffer one year
more behind the bar.
According to the documents of the case, youth Rabiul Alam went missing from
Haque garage in Sabuj Bagh area on December 19, 2005. The next morning, the
garage manager informed Rabiul's family that his body was lying in the garage
where he was killed.
After the incident, the then Sub-Inspector (SI) of Halishahar Police Station
Md. Ali filed a case as a plaintiff.
On June 9, 2008, police submitted charge-sheet against four persons while the
court framed charges against them on July 8, 2009.
The court pronounced the verdict today after examining 16 prosecution
witnesses. Out of 22, the court awarded the judgement convicting two accused
in presence of Alamgir Hossain.
Alamgir has been sent to jail after announcing the verdict, said Public
Prosecutor (PP), adding that the other accused Abu Taher is absconding till
now after getting bail.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha