Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-13 arrested two alleged drug traders with 196 bottles of phensedyl from the Rangpur-Kakina road under Gangachara upazila of the district today.

"On a tip off, an operational team of RAB-13 conducted a raid there and arrested the two presumed drug traders with the phensedyl red-handed from the spot," said a press release.

The arrested persons are Md. Dulu Mian, 35, of village Mohishashahar and Mati Das, 32, of village Taluk Polashi under Aditmari upazila in Lalmonirhat district.

During interrogation, the detainees admitted that they had been involved in drug trading in connivance with their other cohorts for a long time.

"After filing a case against the arrested persons in this connection, the elite force handed them over to Gangachara Model police station this afternoon," the release added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha