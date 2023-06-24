education, Science & Technology

The Consulate General of Bangladesh in Istanbul has presented a total of 20 books on 'Bangladesh and Bangabandhu' including 'Unfinished Autobiography of Bangabandhu' to the newly constructed library Rami Library' in Istanbul.

Consul General of Bangladesh in Istanbul Mohammed Nore-Alam handed over the books to Ali Chelik, director of the library, according to a press release, received here on Thursday.

Though the books, the readers, book-lovers, students, teachers, researchers and Turkish citizens can learn about the history-tradition, culture-culture, literature and glorious career of Bangabandhu and the history-culture and literature of Bangladesh, it added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha