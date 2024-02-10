20 passengers injured in a bus accident

At least 20 people have been injured in a bus accident in Chitwan. The bus (Ba 01-006 Kha 2004) en route to Kathmandu from Rautahat collided with a truck (Pra 203-001 Kha 7312) parked on the roadside at Gadyauli of Rapti Municipality-2 along the East-West Highway last night. Suresh Subedi, chief of the District Traffic Police Office, Chitwan, said that all the injured were passengers of the bus. Two of the injured are in critical condition. The injured are undergoing treatment at Chitwan Medical College, Bharatpur. Subedi said the driver of the bus is absconding and search operation is underway. Source: National News Agency RSS