A total of 223 homeless poor families in three
upazilas of the district will get houses with two decimals of land as part
the government's campaign to bring all such families under the housing
scheme.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the distribution of
those houses virtually on August 9 from her Ganabhaban residence under the
fourth phase of the Ashrayan-2 project.
Deputy Commissioner Md Imran Ahmed in a press briefing at its conference room
disclosed the matter this afternoon.
Now, each of the families will get better quality tin-shed semi-pucca house--
a two-room accommodation having a kitchen, a toilet and a veranda-- on two
decimals of land.
Under the programme, a total of 124 landless and homeless families will get
the asset in Jamalpur sadar upazila, 50 in Sarishabari upazila and 49
families in Islampur upazila.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha