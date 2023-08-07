General

A total of 223 homeless poor families in three

upazilas of the district will get houses with two decimals of land as part

the government's campaign to bring all such families under the housing

scheme.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the distribution of

those houses virtually on August 9 from her Ganabhaban residence under the

fourth phase of the Ashrayan-2 project.

Deputy Commissioner Md Imran Ahmed in a press briefing at its conference room

disclosed the matter this afternoon.

Now, each of the families will get better quality tin-shed semi-pucca house--

a two-room accommodation having a kitchen, a toilet and a veranda-- on two

decimals of land.

Under the programme, a total of 124 landless and homeless families will get

the asset in Jamalpur sadar upazila, 50 in Sarishabari upazila and 49

families in Islampur upazila.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha