28 injured in clash at Balkhu

Twenty-eight persons including police were injured in a clash that occurred between Nepal Police and demonstrators at Balkhu on Thursday. Five police persons and 23 demonstrators were injured in the skirmish, according to Kathmandu Valley Police Office. They were injured while containing the mob and ensuring security. Among those injured in the clash, 17 returned home after minor treatment, while six are undergoing treatment at Medical College, Sinamangal, Kathmandu. The demonstrators gathered at a massive rally organized by Durga Prasain-led campaign had pelted stoned on security persons. The police was bound to fire 157 teargas shells and five rounds of rubber bullets to control the mob, the Office said. Source: National News Agency RSS