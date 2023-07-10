Trading

A court here today sentenced three people to death panelty in a case filed over killing Lutfar Molla, a businessman in Tungipara upazila of the district, in 2021.

Gopalganj Additional District and Sessions Judges Court Judge Maksudur Rahman pronounced the verdict this afternoon.

The court also fined them Taka 5,000 each.

The death convicts are - Mofizur Rahman alias Mofiz Howladar, 32, son of Shafiuddin Howladar of resident of Amtala village under Dacope upazila in Khulna district, Abdullah Sikdar, 19, son of Pannu Sikder, resident of Char Kushli village under Tungipara upazila of Gopalganj district and Sajedul Islam, 23, son of Montu Sikder of Kushli village under Tungipara upazila of Gopalganj district.

According to the prosecution, the trio killed Lutfar Molla in the evening of October 7, 2021.

Sajib Molla, son of the deceased, filed a murder case with Tungipara police station.

After the investigation, the investigating officer submitted a charge sheet against them.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha