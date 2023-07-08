General

Muksudpur Thana police in special drives arrested 30 people including a death row convict in the upazila early today.

Officer-in-Charge of Muksudpur Thana Abu Bakar Mia said the death row convict was identified as Sumon Saha, hailed from Gohala village in the upazila. He was convicted and awarded death sentence in sensational Junun murder case, he added.

Sumon Saha was on run for 12 years after the conviction.

The other detainees were accused of various cases including drug case.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha