The Thaha Municipality in Makawanpur district has distributed grant as a motivation to some 300 dairy farmers in the ongoing fiscal year.

The grant was provided on the basis of the amount of milk sold by dairy farmers group, farm, cooperatives and dairy shops in a year. There has been a rise in the number of farmers in the municipality taking up dairy farming since the distribution of grant.

Over Rs 800,000 was provided as a grant to 33 dairy farmers through three dairy farms and a cooperative, according to the Thaha Municipality.

The municipality provided Rs 1.75 per litre grant in cow milk while Rs 2.50 in buffalo milk. It is the fourth year of the municipality distributing grant to the dairy farmers, informed Mayor Bishnu Bahadur Bista.

The allowance has attracted farmers in dairy farming and encouraged them for self-employment, said Mayor Bista. The municipality, with an objective to become self-reliant in dairy products, is implementing projects accordingly, he said.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal