32nd Madan-Ashrit Day Commemorated with Nationwide Programs



Kathmandu: Various programs are being celebrated across the country today to commemorate the 32nd death anniversary of Nepal Communist Party (UML) leader duo Madan Bhandari and Jibaraj Ashrit.





According to National News Agency Nepal, a wreath-laying ceremony and a memorial meet are scheduled to be held at the statue of Madan Bhandari in Madan Nagar, Balkhu. The then party, which was formed after the success of the 2046 BS Jana Andolan, had its central office in the house of CPN founding leader Narayan Bilas Joshi in Bagbazaar in the capital. Later, the party office was shifted to the new building in Balkhu, constructed at the initiative of Madan Bhandari, said UML Politburo member Krishna Gopal Shrestha.





However, the office was demolished after it was damaged in the 2015 earthquake. A statue of late Madan Bhandari remains in the middle of the office premises in Balkhu. Currently, the UML central office is located at the Tulsilal Memorial Foundation building in Chyasal, Lalitpur.

