Four hundred nineteen people have lost their lives to lightning strikes in the past five years. Similarly, properties worth over Rs 60 million have been destroyed, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

Koshi Province saw highest 108 deaths from lightning strikes followed by 76 in Lumbini Province, 69 in Madhes Province, 62 in Bagmati Province, 43 in Sudurpaschim Province, 36 in Gandaki Province and 25 in Karnali Province.

Three thousand one hundred and eighty seven domestic animals were killed in the disaster, and 57 physical infrastructures have been damaged, according to NDRRMA.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal