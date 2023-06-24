General

A total of 45 sheep died after being struck by lightning in Furkerukh Kharka of Annapurna Rural Municipality-3 of Myagdi.

The sheep in the farm owned by Chhaka Bahadur Pun were struck by lightning. Prakash Jaisi of Animal Services Branch of the Rural Municipality confirmed that 45 sheep died due to lightning strike at around 1 am today.

A team of municipality representatives, police and people's representatives have gone to the site of the incident. Lightning is reported to have cause severe damage and is estimated to be more than Rs. 1.1 million, said Shyam Purja, ward member of Annapurna rural municipality-4.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal