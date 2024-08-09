50 sheep killed in flashflood



As many as 50 sheep were killed in a flashflood occurred near Raya village of Kharpunath rural municipality-3 in Humla district on Wednesday.

The sheep taken to pasture were swept away and killed by the flashflood. They were owned by two farmers.

Sudden torrential rainfall occurred on Wednesday had caused the flashflood and landslide in the upper hilly meadow, according to Surendra Bohara, one of the owners.

Dhun Bohara owned 25 sheep while Surendra the similar number.

“They have been engaging in sheep rearing for long time. It had helped run well the family and afford schooling to children. But the disaster befell us, depriving us of regular income,” Surendra Bohara shared plight.

The local species of sheep costs Rs 30,000 each.

The dry gully witnessed a sudden flood while the sheep were grazing. The sudden flood and landslide caused a huge loss, they wailed.

Source: National News Agency RSS