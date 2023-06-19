General

Bangladesh Ikebana Association (BIA) and Japan Embassy, Dhaka today celebrated the 50th anniversary of Japanese art of flower arrangement-Ikebana's journey in Bangladesh.

The celebration was organized by BIA and Japan Embassy at the National Museum with the support of National Museum, Dhaka University's Japanese Studies Department and the Japanese Universities Alumni Association in Bangladesh (JUAAB), a press release said.

In his speech as the chief guest, Japan Ambassador Iwama Kiminori expressed his gratitude to BIA members for their continuous efforts to promote Japan-Bangladesh friendly relations since its inception.

Bangladesh Ikebana Association started its journey as an Ikebana School in October, 1973 at the Japanese Embassy premises in Shantinagar and it was restructured to this present organization in 2009.

BIA also arranged an Ikebana contest where 20 participants joined the contest at different levels.

BIA awarded six Ikebana experts on this occasion for their outstanding contribution to Ikebana in Bangladesh during the last 50 years.

Preeminent painter late Shilpacharjya Joynul Abedin and Ambassador Takeshi Oyamada of Japan handed over certificates to the 28 graduates of the first batch in March 1974.

Sheikh Rehana, the younger daughter of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was also a student of the first batch that started class in 1973, the release said.

During the celebration, Ikebana experts displayed their Ohara Ikebana arrangement including Tomomi Iwama, wife of Ambassador Iwama Kiminori as she displayed Sogetsu style.

On Sunday, in a message, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted Bangladesh Ikebana Association (BIA) on the occasion of the organization's 50th anniversary.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha