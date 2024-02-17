Contact Us

50,000 fine for giving false information for citizenship

Two people from Ilam have been fined Rs. 50,000 each for giving false information to acquire citizenship certificate. A bench of Judge Keshav Prasad Ghimire of Ilam District Court announced the penalty against Bhuvan Singh Gajmer,50, and Chetan Gajmer,22, of Suryodaya Municipality-5. Bhuvansingh had given false information saying that his nephew Chetan is his son. However, Locals Leela Bishwakarma, Shir Bahadur Kami, Kumari Tamang, Lalita Bishwakarma and Chandra Bahadur Ghale who verified Chetan as Bhuwansingh's son based on the birth certificate have been acquitted by the court. Source: National News Agency Nepal

