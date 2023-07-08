General

As part of the anti-drug drives in the capital, members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested a total of 54 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6am today.

According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted these operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis.

They also detained a total of 54 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6am of July 6 to 6 am today.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 3,240 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 214 grams and 100 puria (small packet) of heroin, 10.250 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), two bottles of foreign made liquor and 10 tapentedol tablets from their possessions, the release said.

Police filed 38 separate cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha