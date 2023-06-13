business, Trading

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi today said that each of the one crore family card holders under the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would be provided 5 kilograms of rice from the next month in addition to soybean oil, sugar and lentil at an affordable price.

He also said that the price of soybean oil has been reduced by Taka 10 per liter due to the downtrend in the international market and the TCB card holders are also getting its benefits.

The Commerce Minister said this while addressing the inauguration of the operation of TCB for distributing essential items among one-crore family card holders across the country for the month of June held at Tejgaon in the capital.

He said that each family card holder would get 5 kilograms of rice in addition to the other essential items from the next month while one crore family card holders across the country can avail of such opportunity, said a press release.

Tipu said although the price of essentials has been witnessing an uptrend due to the global condition, the government is trying hard to keep the price of essentials under control.

He said the price of edible oil has been reduced in line with the international market while discussions are going on with businessmen to further reduce the prices of other essentials, including sugar and lentils.

Directing the authorities concerned to strictly monitor the distribution of TCB essential items among the low-income group of people, the Commerce Minister said that stern action would be taken if there is any irregularity in this regard.

Answering a question, he said that the work for preparing for smart cards of TCB is under process while all the TCB cards would be turned into smart cards.

Tipu also informed that the distribution of essential items by the TCB at affordable prices would continue until the situation improves from the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine War adding that it is also the directive of the Prime Minister.

Commerce Ministry senior secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh spoke on the occasion as the special guest. TCB chairman Brigadier General M Ariful Hasan, Dhaka North City Corporation ward-24 councilor Alhaj Shafiullah, among others, were present on the occasion.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha