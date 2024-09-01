6 killed, 15 injured in Gopalganj bus-truck collision

Six people including a woman were killed as a

passenger bus collided head-on with a truck and plunged into a roadside ditch

on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway around 7.40am this morning.

The casualties are Saidur Rahman, 44, of Town Noapara village and Sagor

Mollah, 24, of Sarulia village in Bagerhat district, Jamshed Ali, 31, of

Satali village in Satkhira Sadar upazila, Rois Sheikh, 24, of Sultanshahi

village in Gopalganj Sadar upazila, Rakib Sheikh, 17, of Putimari village in

Kalia upazila of Narail district and Tania Afroz Tahura, 30, wife of Abul

Hasan of Tutpara in Khulna.

Kashiani Thana Sub-inspector (SI) Mohammad Selim Miah confirmed the incident

saying: “The Dhaka-bound passenger bus coming from Khulna collided with a

speeding truck coming from the opposite direction near Majhigati bus stand

area, leaving six people dead on the spot and injuring 15 others.”

“The injured have been taken to the Upazila Health Complexes in Kashiani, and

Muksudpur and Khulna Medical College Hospital for treatment,”

he added.

“The accident occurred around 7:40 am today. On information, Bhanga Thana

Police and a team of fire service and civil defense rushed to the spot,

rescued the injured and recovered the bodies.” Bhatiapara Fire Station

Assistant Officer Md Rezaul Mawla told BSS.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha