The country has seen 68 percent of paddy plantation as of 21 July, 2023, according to data of the Department of Agriculture (DoA). The figure was around 20 percent decline as compared to 88 percent of paddy cultivation across the country during the same period of last year.

Lack of sufficient rainfall proportionally in all areas of the country is to blame in part for this decline, said Prakash Kumar Sanjel, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

The delay in the arrival of monsoon this year in Madhes Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province in particular has caused a decline in the paddy plantation, said the Department.

According to the Meteorological Forecasting Division, there is a partial impact of monsoon winds in the country. The low-pressure line of monsoon has remained towards the south of its average place, resulting in comparatively low rains, said meteorologist Sanjib Adhikari. "Now, there is a break in monsoon. There is a decline in rainfalls. It is not that rainfall does not occur at all. There will be low rain as compared to the past it seems," he said.

Lack of substantial monsoon rains has caused difficulties in the paddy cultivation this year, said another meteorologist Rojan Lamichhane.

"Monsoon rains seem weak than average. There will not be the same pattern of monsoon every year. Monsoon seems weak this year. There is not possibility of rainfall in next two days or three," he said. However, rainfall is taking place fragmentally across the country, he said.

Paddy plantation in Sudurpaschim Province is almost over. The Department estimates that 90-95 per cent paddy would be planted till August 17 as paddy plantation take place till mid-August in mid-Tarai.

According to Climate Analysis Branch of Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, only 37 per cent monsoon rain has taken place across the country so far in this monsoon season.

Meteorologist at the Branch, Sudarshan Humagain, said a total of 538.2 millimeter rain has occurred in average across the country from June 1-July 21. Total 1,462 millimeter rain occurred in four months (June 13-October 2) in the country. Monsoon had entered Nepal on June 14 this year.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal