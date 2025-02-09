764 Officials Get Retrospective Promotion



Dhaka: The interim government today granted retrospective promotions to 764 retired officials of various levels who were overlooked during the Awami League regime. The public administration ministry has issued five separate gazette notifications regarding this decision.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the promotions encompass civil servants with the ranks of deputy secretary, joint secretary, additional secretary, grade 1 officer, and secretary. The gazettes specify that 119 officials were promoted to the rank of secretary, 41 to Grade-1, 528 to additional secretary, 72 to joint secretary, and four to deputy secretary.





Earlier, a review committee had recommended retrospective promotions for these retired officials after they appealed to the government, citing deprivation of their rights during the AL regime. Out of approximately 1,500 applicants, the scrutiny committee selected 764 officers for promotion based on merit.





The gazettes state that these officers will receive all financial benefits from the date of their retrospective promotions. Fifty percent of their outstanding dues will be disbursed in the current fiscal year, with the remaining 50 percent allocated for the next fiscal year.





Additionally, the gazettes mention that the promoted officials will be considered to have remained in service as officers on special duty in their last promoted post until reaching retirement age. They will also be regarded as having retired from government service on the date set for retirement, following the completion of post-retirement leave or retirement preparation leave.





The promoted officers will receive financial benefits by adjusting their arrears of salary, allowances, and pension according to the rules. The previously issued PRL or LPR orders for these officers have been canceled and will be adjusted when determining their salary, as stated in the gazette.

