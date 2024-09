Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a drive seized 7,935 pieces of yaba tablet from Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila on Saturday night.

On a tip-off, an operation team of RAB-5 conducted a raid in Chandlai Gopapara area of Chapainawabganj municipality around 10 pm and seized the yaba tablets, a RAB official said.

Sensing the presence of RAB, a drug peddler fled away leaving the yaba tablets.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha