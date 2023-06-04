Science & Technology

A total of 800 students of five primary schools in the city were given pasteurized chocolate milk for consumption with the main thrust of inspiring them to consume those regularly for their physical and mental development.

The Department of Livestock Services (DLS) distributed the milk among the students at Silver Jubilee Government Primary School, Ghoramara Government Primary School, Monnujan Government Primary School, Annada Sundari Government Primary School and Bindu Basini Government Primary School.

Besides, 300 other people were also given milk for consumption.

The DLS distributed the milk in observance of the 'World Milk Day- 2023' today supported by the Livestock and Dairy Development Project. The main theme of the day this year is "Sustainable Dairy, Good for the Planet-Good for You".

On the occasion, the DLS officials held an awareness meeting at Silver Jubilee Government Primary School premises highlighting the aspects of milk consumption.

District Livestock Officer Dr Zulfiker Akhter Hossain, Additional District Livestock Officer Dr Fazley Rabbi and Monitoring Officer Mahmudul Hassan addressed the discussion disseminating their expertise.

They unequivocally called for habituating the school students in taking milk and eggs for their physical and mental development.

Dr Zulfikar Hossain highlighted the enormous aspects of milk to the nation-building process and viewed that milk consumption is very important for brain development of the children.

He defined that protein is the vital nutrition for normal growth and development of the brain and other essential nutrients of the human body while livestock is the pivotal source of nutrition.

He also illustrated the importance and significance of the week besides giving an overview of milk and egg consumption.

The DLS also arranged a drawing and essay competition on 'Milk is Ideal Food' for the school students at Helenabad Government Primary School to mark the day.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha