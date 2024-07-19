8th South Asian Karate Championship: Nepal wins 8 gold medals



Nepal won eight gold medals in the South Asian Karate Championship that kicked off on Thursday in Thimphu, Bhutan.

Alisa Raskoti Magar under the senior women’s category and Swornim Manandhar under the men’s category won the gold medals for Nepal on the first day of the championship. Likewise, Sanju Deshar in the women’s under-21 and Rehan Jawed in the men’s category also won the gold medals.

Both Alisa and Swornin defeated India in the finals.

Likewise, Sanju defeated Bhusal to win the gold medal while Rehan routed India.

Similarly, Nepal’s Amrit Thokar was defeated by the Indian player in the junior men’s category, while Renisha Rimal lost to the Sri Lankan player in the final to win the silver medal.

According to Nepal Karate Federation, Nepal won gold medals in the senior women’s and men’s category and junior women’s and men’s category as well.

Earlier on Thursday, Bhutan’s Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck marked the opening of the championship where more than 200 karatekas and 4,000 plus officials from

Nepal, Bhutan, India and Sri Lanka are taking part.

The participants will compete in different weight categories in cadet, junior, under-21, and senior divisions during the two-day tournament.

