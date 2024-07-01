Abahani, Police FC post win in BFF U-18 Football League



Abahani Limited Dhaka and Bangladesh Police Football Club won their respective matches of the BFF U-18 Football League held at two separate venues in the city on Monday.

At Armed-police battalion field, Abahani Limited beat Brothers Union Club by 2-0 goals with Md Abdullah Noman Dipu and Md Musa scoring one goal each for the winning side in the 19th and 58th minutes respectively.

At Bashundhara Kings arena practice ground, Bangladesh Police Football Club, came from behind and defeated Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 2-1 goals.

In the proceeding, Zuhan Ajhar and Rabiul Alif Sani scored one goal each for Police in the 30th and 40th minutes respectively before Nabidul Islam netted a lone goal for Rahmatganj in the 24th minute of the match.

In the third match of the day, Mohammedan Sporting Club split point with Fortis Football Club when their match ended in a tame goalless draw held at physical education college ground in the city’s Mohammadpur.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha