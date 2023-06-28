Games, sports

Nepal defeated Thailand to enter the semi-final under ACC U-16 Eastern Zone Cup Cricket-2023 underway in Malaysia.

In the first match for Nepal held at Bangi of Malaysia, Nepal left behind Thailand by a huge margin of 225 runs. With second defeat in the tournament, Thailand has relegated from the group stage.

In today's match, Nepal posed a target of 270 to Thailand that finished the race with 44 at the loss of all wickets in 13.2 overs. No player from Thailand except two: Eeshan Banerjee and opener D Fuangyotpiint scored double-digit.

For Nepal, Santosh Yadav took five wickets followed by Ashok Dhami's three and Abhishek Tiwari's two.

Prior to this, Nepal chose to bat first by winning the toss and completed the first inning by scoring 269 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 35 overs. Nepal's opener Neeraj Kumar Yadav hit the highest 74 and Naren Bhatta contributed 55, Suryanshu Koirala 40 and Santosh Yadav 42.

Nepal is playing the tournament in the Group A along with Malaysia and Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Maldives, and Indonesia. Nepal will be meeting Malaysia for its last match on coming Friday.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal