ACC Women Premier League: Nepal secures historic win

Kathmandu: Nepal achieved a historic victory over the Maldives in the ACC Women Premier League Tournament. In the match held today, Nepal won by a huge margin of 214 runs, with outstanding centuries from the team's batter, Rubina Chhetri. In the match held at Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, Nepal chose to bat first by winning the toss. It scored 227 in 20 overs at the loss of four wickets. Chasing the 228-run target, the Maldives was limited to a paltry 13 runs in 13.5 overs. For Nepal, Rubina scored the first ever century with 10 boundaries and five sixes for Nepal in women's T20I in 59 balls, becoming the first Nepali women cricketer from Nepal to score centuries in the international cricket. Similarly, Puja Mahato contributed 59 runs with five fours and one six in 36 balls followed by 15 from Sita Rana Magar and 13 from Kabita Kunwar. Towards bowling, Shamma Ali took three wickets and Nabba Naseem took one. In course of limiting the Maldives to 13, Nepal's Asmina Karmacharya took the highest for wickets fol lowed by three each by Puja and Rubina. No players from the Maldives could hit a double-digit run. Sumayya Binth Abdul Hameed scored five and Nabba and Hafsaa Abdhulla scored two runs each. The Maldives were all out in 13. Winning the final group (D) stage match of ACC Women's Premier Cup, Nepal has secured its place in the quarters final. Nepal won the first match against Hong Kong and the second against Bhutan. With its third consecutive defeat in the Cup, the Maldives has been out from the tournament. Source: National News Agency Nepal