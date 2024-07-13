Accountable politics imperative for prosperity: Vice Chair Pokharel



Senior Vice Chairman of CPN (UML) Ishwar Pokharel has said accountable politics is imperative for prosperity, for which political leaderships need positive pressure.

Inaugurating the ‘Prosperity Debate’ organized by Point Media Pvt Ltd here Friday, he said close watch on enforcement of political parties’ policies, programmes and plans helps make politics responsible.

“Other pillars of prosperous nation are developments in industry, agriculture, tourism, and infrastructures,” Pokharel underlined.

The Senior Vice Chairman of the UML, also the former Deputy Prime Minister, mentioned that continuous discussions and debates from all sectors about the country’s economic development are other important aspects.

On the occasion, Managing Director of Point Media, Navin Kafle, expressed worry that why economic agenda did not become political agenda so far. “Such debates and discussions will help us bring back the economy in right track”, he hoped.

The debate whetted issues relating to Nepal’s tourism developm

ent and monetary policy.

Source: National News Agency RSS