Acting PM Singh and World Bank’s Vice President Discuss New Collaborative Projects



Kathmandu: Acting Prime Minister and Urban Development Minister Prakash Man Singh and World Bank Vice President for South Asia, Johannes Zutt, held a meeting today. During the meeting, they explored collaboration opportunities between the World Bank and the Ministry on new projects.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the discussions were held at the Urban Development Ministry, focusing on various topics, including the Greater Lumbini Area Development Project, urban physical infrastructure construction, and garbage management in Kathmandu. Vice President Zutt expressed appreciation for the ministry’s initiative to advance projects in these areas, indicating the World Bank’s positive stance on collaboration.





Zutt mentioned that the World Bank would support the Lumbini development, urban infrastructure construction, environmental pollution reduction, and river cleaning efforts in the Kathmandu Valley. The visit is expected to further strengthen the partnership between the government of Nepal and the World Bank.





Acting PM Singh conveyed his gratitude for the World Bank’s support on various Urban Development Ministry projects and expressed optimism for collaboration on new initiatives.

