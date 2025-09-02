Kalikot Road Section of Karnali Highway Blocked



Kalikot: The Karnali Highway has been blocked after a section of the road in Gaganekhola in Shubhakalika Rural Municipality-1 of Kalikot was hit by landslides.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Deputy Superintendent of Police at the District Police Office, Kalikot, Tek Bahadur Rawat, reported that the road has been completely blocked since 6:00 pm today following the landslide. He noted that vehicles have been stopped on the road, leaving passengers stranded.





Efforts are underway to open the road.

