Nepali Congress leader Prakash Man Singh today viewed that party should punish Bal Krishna Khand, who is currently in a custody in connection with the fake Bhutanese refugee scam, only after the court declares him guilty.

It is not that an accused person is not subject to punishment, he said at a press conference organised here by the Nepali Congress Chitwan.

Referring to the past incidents wherein the NC did not proceed with punishment in a case that is sub judice in the court, he said the issue relating to Khand would be decided only after the court verdict.

"In past incidents, the party took action against the guilty only after court verdict. No action has been taken so far in the case of Khand accordingly," he said. He however said the NC would not stand in protecting the corrupt people. "The NC is always in favour of the rule of law. It does not favour any leader when it comes to legal things."

Meanwhile, NC central member Nainsingh Mahar said the party was coming much stronger after the central committee meeting. Speaking at a press conference in Narayangadh, Chitwan, he claimed that the meeting helped both the party and the government to become much stronger.

