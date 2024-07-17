Action to be taken for chanting ‘razakar’ slogans: Hasan

Foreign Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr. Hasan Mahmud today said legal action, if needed, to be taken against those who are leaders behind chanting slogans in favor of ‘razakars’ in the name of quota movement.

“When some students started movement demanding reform of quota system in government jobs, BNP-Jamaat incorporated their ‘planted men’ in the protest. They are making evil attempt to turn the anti-quota movement into anti-state and anti-government movement,” he said.

Hasan added: “That’s why slogans were chanted in favor of razakars in Dhaka University.”

He was addressing as the chief guest at a discussion at Dhaka District Awami League Office at Tejgaon marking the Imprisonment Day of Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina.

Hasan said those who are waging the movement don’t want to follow the Constitution. There is provision in the constitution to provide special advantage to underprivileged group of the country for engaging them with state activities, he said.

Noting that quota issue is now a sub-judice matter, the minister said if the government tries to do something over the matter, it will go against the Constitution.

About the imprisonment day of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the minister said when the 1/11 government seized the state power by raising voice against corruption, Begum Khaleda Zia was in power at that time.

But the 1/11 government didn’t arrest Khaleda Zia at first rather they arrested Sheikh Hasina as she is the only fiery voice in the movement for emancipation of democracy and against unjust and corruption.

Prime Minister’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, AL Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Dhaka-19 lawmaker Md Saiful Islam also spoke on the occasion.

Dhaka District AL President and valiant freedom fighter Benajir Ahmed chaired the programme, moderated by its General Secretary Paniruzzaman Tarun.

Sourc

e: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha