Adequate preparation must for investment summit: Minister Mahat

Finance Minister Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat has said adequate preparation is essential for the investment summit to be held coming April. During a meeting of the investment summit direction committee held at Finance Ministry on Sunday, Minister Mahat stressed on making the summit to be held on April 21-22 different from the previous ones. More investors must be attracted, he stressed. "This time, we are planning to hold bilateral meetings with possible investors before the summit," he said, informing that government was for protecting foreign investment by implementing the bilateral investment promotion and protection agreement (BIPPA). According to him, the government was for attracting national, NRNs and foreign investors. Preparations have begun for it too, he added. Even the foreign ambassadors would be requested for making effective event. On the occasion, member of the National Planning Commission, Ram Kumar Phuyal, underscored the need of reviewing past investment summits and make correction accordin gly. Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari viewed as we have short time, effective and speedy engagement is imperative. Former Chairman of the Investment Board, Radhes Pant, stressed on making the event result-oriented. He also suggested the government that it enforced hedging regulation effectively and managed adequate employees. Former Chairman of the Confederation of Nepalese Industries, Hari Bhakta Sharma, expressed worry over non-implementation previous investment summits. Source: National News Agency Nepal