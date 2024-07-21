Adolescents’ rights to sexual and reproductive health stressed



Kathmandu: Guarantee to the adolescents’ rights relating to sexual and reproductive health have been demanded.

The State agencies are urged to make a new policy and implement it in order to ensure such rights guaranteed by the constitution.

Saying drug users’ women and teenage girls might be at high risk of violence, the State’s activism for special policy and programmes were underlined to end the problems.

At a training on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights to Adolescents at the joint collaboration of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Family Planning Association of Nepal (FPAN) and the Dristi Nepal, participants had complained that most of HIV infected drug user women and teenage girls had been facing violence, and were neglected.

During the two-day training, knowledge was imparted about safe abortion, HIV/AIDS and sexual infection, measures to minimize its risk.

Specially, new drug user, HIV/AIDS infected women and girls and sexual and people from sexual and gender minori

ties had participated in the training.

Information was shared about various dimensions of sexual and reproductive health and rights by doctors of FPAN and thematic experts.

On the occasion, Rina Pathak of UNODC pointed out the need of increasing investment in order to guarantee rights of women’s sexual and reproductive health, saying such type of training was significant to protect women and teenage girls from the risk of violence.

Similarly, Chairperson of Dristi Nepal, Parina Thapa, stressed that the State introduced a special programme for drug user women and girls.

Source: National News Agency RSS