Advertisement Board Urges Election Candidates to Avoid Misleading Campaign Ads



Kathmandu: The Advertisement Board has called on election candidates to refrain from publishing or disseminating misleading advertisements as the campaign for the upcoming House of Representatives election intensifies. The Board, via a press release issued today, highlighted that it has received complaints concerning social media activities that involve directly or indirectly belittling parties, candidates, leaders, or workers, which has led to confusion among the public.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Board has emphasized that it is working in collaboration with the Election Commission to monitor, regulate, investigate, and take necessary action against misleading advertisements during the election period. The Board has assured that it is actively overseeing and regulating advertisements to maintain fair campaign practices. The press release further outlines that the Advertising Board is conducting a comprehensive study to identify activities that create voter confusion, undermine candidates, and mislead voters through deceptive audio and audiovisual content.





The Board has reiterated that any activities found to be in violation of the Advertisement (Regulation) Act, 2076 BS, the Advertisement (Regulation) Regulations, 2077 BS, the Election Code of Conduct, 2082 BS, and the Code of Conduct Related to the Production, Distribution, Publication, and Broadcasting of Advertisements, 2079 BS, will be addressed in accordance with the law.

