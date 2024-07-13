Agreement between UML, NC for political stability: Chief Whip Lekhak



Chief Whip of the Nepali Congress Ramesh Lekhak has clarified that an agreement was reached between the CPN (UML) and Nepali Congress to maintain political stability in the country.

Taking part in the discussion on the proposal of vote of confidence put forth by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ in today’s meeting of the House of Representatives, Chief Whip Lekhak shared, “The two parties agreed to establish good governance in the country. This equation is made to achieve development goals, to make country dynamic and to accelerate development pace.”

He explained that the NC office-bearer meeting supported the agreement signed between two parties on July 1, clarifying that the NC would cast vote against the proposal of vote of confidence tabled by the PM Dahal.

Leader Lekhak underlined that seeking vote of confidence for the fifth times in 18 months was instability, stressing on the need of making amendment to the constitution as per the time if some weaknesses is seen in course of constitut

ion implementation.

The NC Chief Whip further said that the NC had brought the then Maoist to peace process and federal democratic rule of law was established under leadership of the NC.

“Keep it in mind that we want to transform political instability into stability. Federalism, democracy, republic and inclusive system will be further strengthened. The constitution can be amended”, he opined.

Sharing that the constitution has mentioned that some of the arrangements of the constitution could be reviewed in 10 years, Chief Whip Lekhak stressed the need of timely amendment to strengthen constitution.

Stating that it is mentioned in the constitution itself several provisions in it could be reviewed in 10 years, he stressed on the need of making timely amendments to the constitution to make it stronger. Lekhak underscored the need of internalizing the principle of establishing the ownership of majority of the people over the constitution for its sustainability.

He made it clear that the two parties – the

NC and UML- reached agreement to take leadership of the government with a pledge to move ahead by holding discussions with all parties on this matter.

Noting that the Congress was born to establish and consolidate democracy, the NC Chief Whip said no one should spread misleading narratives about this matter. He recalled that every movement waged in the country has become successful when all the parties have come together, stating the recent past history also shows that good results are achieved when big parties and forces join hands on special situations.

He also reiterated that the NC and UML were committed to implementing the agreement reached between them on July 1.

Source: National News Agency RSS