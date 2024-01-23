Ahsanul seeks coop from businessmen to keep market stable

DHAKA, State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam today sought cooperation from the business community to keep the market stable. "There is no shortage of essential commodities in the country," he said. Ahsanul came with the comment when the Board of Directors of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), led by its President Ashraf Ahmed, called on the State Minister for Commerce at his office at Bangladesh Secretariat today. For stabilization of the market, Ahsanul sought all out cooperation from the business community assuring the businessmen of providing full support from his ministry, said a press release. He also informed that 'handicraft' has been announced as the product of the year and the government has taken initiative of promoting the project of "one village, one product" so that the non-traditional products can get access to the international market along with other traditional items. Regarding LC opening, the State Minister said that based on bank-client relationship and trustworthiness LCs are being opened regularly as the import continues. DCCI President Ashraf Ahmed said that Bangladesh has successfully signed and implemented of 3 PTAs with Bhutan, D8 and APTA and 2 FTAs with SAFTA and SATIS. Negotiations for 12 additional free trade agreement (FTAs) and preferential trade agreement (PTAs) and feasibility studies are underway with key partners that might soon get a success, he said. Ashraf further urged to mobilize efforts to expand coverage to other potential markets. DCCI senior vice president Malik Talha Ismail Bari, vice president Md. Junaed Ibna Ali and members of the Board of Directors were also present on the occasion. Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha