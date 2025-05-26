‘Akshat Antarctica’ Wins Uttam Shanti Award



Maitidevi: The book ‘Akshat Antarctica’, authored by Jeeva Lamichhane and based on his memoirs of traveling to Antarctica, has been honored with the ‘Uttam Shanti Award’ for the year 2081 BS.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the award ceremony was held at the Krishna Yoga Centre in Maitidevi, where Lamichhane received the accolade from Dr. Parthiveshwar Prasad Timilsina, president of the ‘Uttam Kunwar Memorial Prize Trust’, along with veteran critic Dr. Basudev Tripathi. The award includes a cash prize of Rs. 100,000.





The author expressed that the recognition provides him with renewed energy as a writer. Lamichhane stated, “Receiving this highly prestigious award has made me feel an increased sense of responsibility. It has not only added to my responsibilities as a writer but also provided me with energy to move forward.”

