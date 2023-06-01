Key Issues

Leaders of Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies today held processions and rallies at various wards and thanas in the city hailing the proposed national budget for fiscal 2023-24.

They welcomed the proposed budget and termed it as pro-people, development-oriented and people-friendly.

AL Dhaka City South unit brought out a procession in front of the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue which paraded different city streets.

Led by AL Dhaka South City unit President Abu Ahmed Mannafi, the procession was joined, among others, by its Vice Presidents Hedayetul Islam Swapan and Dilip Roy, General Secretary Humayun Kabir, Joint General Secretary Mohiuddin Mahi, Organizing Secretaries Golam Ashraf Talukdar and Golam Sarwar Kabir.

Noting that the budget is a 'self-reliant budget to save lives and livelihoods', the AL leaders said that the government has given a realistic and time-befitting budget by prioritizing lives and livelihoods in the time of crisis.

Central leaders of Bangladesh Krishak League, Bangladesh Awami Swechasebak League, Bangladesh Chhatra League, Awami Jubo League and Awami Matsyajibi League brought out rallies and distributed sweets as a gesture of appreciation towards the budget.

A joyous procession of Chhatra League started from the 'Madhur Canteen' of Dhaka University (DU) at 4:45 pm and ended in front of the 'Raju Bhaskorjo' parading various roads of the DU campus.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal today placed the national budget of over Taka 7.61 lakh crore for the next fiscal year (FY24) at the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) with the main philosophy of turning Bangladesh into a happy-prosperous, developed 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041.

He presented the budget proposal in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with JS Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The theme of the budget is 'Towards Smart Bangladesh Sustaining the Development Achievements in a Decade and a Half.'

This is the country's 52nd budget and the 24th of the Awami League government in five terms.

This budget for FY24 is the 5th consecutive budget of incumbent Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha