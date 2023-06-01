Key Issues

Awami League (AL) will sell nomination forms for

a By-election to the Dhaka-17 constituency, nine Municipality and 37 Union

Parishad (UP) from June 3-6 as Election Commission has announced schedule of

the polls.

Aspiring candidates can collect the forms from AL President Sheikh Hasina`s

Political Office at Dhanmondi between 10.30 am and 4.30 pm, said a press

release signed by AL Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua.

The AL has also asked the aspiring candidates to strictly maintain all Covid-

safety protocols during the collection and submission of the nomination

forms.

The party also has asked all the candidates to bring their National Identity

Cards (NIDs) to collect the nomination forms. Nomination forms will be

submitted by June 6, the release added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha