All kinds of assistance to be provided to primary education: Bidhan

Primary and Mass Education Affairs Adviser

Professor Dr. Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder today said all out cooperation and

assistance will be provided to recover the losses in primary education due to

the flood.

“All kinds of assistance will be provided to primary education. We are here

to observe the actual scenario of flood situation,” he said while visiting

two primary schools in the district.

The adviser distributed books, papers, pens and bags among the students of

the primary schools of Kazir Bag Government Primary School in Sadar upazila

and Bondua Daulatpur Government Primary School in Fulgazi of Feni.

The advisor said, “Flood situation is getting better. Students should focus

on studying as we have to recover the losses due to the flood.”

Primary and Mass Education Secretary Farid Ahammad, Feni District

Commissioner Mst Sahina Akhter, Police Superintendent Md Habibur Rahman,

Chattragram Division Deputy Director of Primary and Mass Education Dr

Shafiqul Islam and Feni District Education Offic

er Nasir Uddin Ahmed also

present on the occasion.

Later, the adviser also visited Chandkara Government Primary School of

Cumilla’s Chauddagram upazila and distributed educational materials among

students.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha