All kinds of assistance to be provided to primary education: Bidhan

Primary and Mass Education Affairs Adviser
Professor Dr. Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder today said all out cooperation and
assistance will be provided to recover the losses in primary education due to
the flood.
“All kinds of assistance will be provided to primary education. We are here
to observe the actual scenario of flood situation,” he said while visiting
two primary schools in the district.
The adviser distributed books, papers, pens and bags among the students of
the primary schools of Kazir Bag Government Primary School in Sadar upazila
and Bondua Daulatpur Government Primary School in Fulgazi of Feni.
The advisor said, “Flood situation is getting better. Students should focus
on studying as we have to recover the losses due to the flood.”
Primary and Mass Education Secretary Farid Ahammad, Feni District
Commissioner Mst Sahina Akhter, Police Superintendent Md Habibur Rahman,
Chattragram Division Deputy Director of Primary and Mass Education Dr
Shafiqul Islam and Feni District Education Offic
er Nasir Uddin Ahmed also
present on the occasion.
Later, the adviser also visited Chandkara Government Primary School of
Cumilla’s Chauddagram upazila and distributed educational materials among
students.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha