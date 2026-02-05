All-Party Meeting Held to Ensure Fair House of Representatives Election



Rasuwa: An all-party meeting has been held here in the context of conducting the election of members of the House of Representatives in a free, fair and peaceful manner. Representatives of various political parties, candidates, media persons, local administrators, and heads of security agencies were present in the meeting held on Wednesday under the chair of Chief Returning Officer Dhruv Kumar Upreti. In the meeting, the participants expressed their commitment to fully comply with the Election Code of Conduct 2082 issued by the Election Commission, to inform the Office of the Chief Returning Officer, District Administration Office and security agencies about election-related gatherings and programs, and to cooperate in making the election successful from their respective constituencies.





According to National News Agency Nepal, nine political parties and three independent candidates are in the fray for the election in Rasuwa. Mohan Acharya from Nepali Congress, Madhav Prasad Lamichhane from NCP, Prem Tamang from CPN-UML, Basanta Bhatta from RSP, Man Bahadur Tamang from Ujyalo Nepal, Binod Thing from Mongol National Organization, Hari Prasad Ghimire from RPP, Hom Prasad Acharya from CPN-Maoist, and Dawa Tamang from Pragatisheel Prajatantrik Party are the candidates. Similarly, Chitrakumari Devkota, Dawa Tamang, and Sagar Lama are contesting the election as independent candidates.

