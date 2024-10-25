Alternative to democratic system and govt from street unacceptable: Ruling parties



Kathmandu: The political parties in the ruling coalition have made it clear that alternative to the democratic system and government from street was unacceptable at all.

The meeting of the parties in the government held at Prime Minister’s office, Baluwatar on Friday issued a joint statement, reiterating that the alternative of democracy is the improved democracy, and the platform to seek alternative to government is the parliament and fresh mandate. “The measures different from these are therefore against democratic norms and values. We draw the attention of all concerned and urge to stay aware of it,” the parties stressed.

The joint statement is signed by Prime Minister and UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli; Nepali Congress President, Sher Bahadur Deuba; Co-Chairperson of Janata Samajbadi Party, Renu Yadav; Chairman of Janamat Party, CK Raut; Vice Chairman of Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal, Raj Kishor Yadav; Chairman of Loktrantrik Samajbadi Party, Mahanth Thakur; and Chairwoman of Nagarik Unmukti Party, Ranjita S

hrestha.

The statement is named ‘top leaders’ position on 100 days of government, contemporary issues and future plans’. It has also included the government’s activities and achievements in the last 100 days.

At a time when the present government was formed, the country was facing economic crisis; the morale of businesspersons and entrepreneurs was down; youth exodus was unabated; payment to government-run development projects was pending and development works stalled, the top leaders reminded.

“The government has come across 100 days in office by creating a base for political stability through constitutional, legal and structural reforms and is moving ahead with the resolution of good governance, development and prosperity in a unified manner,” the statement mentioned.

The government has taken significant steps to lift country out of economic crises and ensure good governance and development through political and administrative delivery.

The top leaders also vowed to make government further effective by

reinforcing country’s democratic future and coping up existing challenges.

“We appreciate the activities carried out by the government and vow to make further works of government effective,” they mentioned.

Moreover, they reminded that the present government resolved the legal hurdles on transitional justice based on consensus. With the law in place, process to give full shapes to the two commissions has initiated. “All sides’ cooperation is expected to proceed with the works relating to transitional justice,” the statement added.

The top leaders of the ruling parties also argued that investment-friendly atmosphere was created since the formation of present government; private sector regained hope; capital expenditure and revenue upped thereby contributing to the national economy. For further strengthening of the national economy, the government realized a need of additional reform and set up an economic reform taskforce.

Source: National News Agency RSS