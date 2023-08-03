General

Ambassador Nirmal Raj Kafle presented his Letters of Credence to Mr Alberto Angel Fernandez, President of the Argentine Republic, as non-resident Ambassador of Nepal.

Presenting the credentials at a special ceremony held in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, Ambassador Kafle conveyed best wishes from the President and Prime Minister of Nepal to President Fernandez for his personal health, happiness as well as for the continued peace and prosperity of the friendly people of Argentina.

The Argentine President extended his best wishes to the Ambassador and assured him of full support from his government in discharge of duties as Ambassador. The Minister for Foreign Affairs and senior officials of the Foreign Ministry and the Office of the President were present on the occasion, the Embassy of Nepal in Brasilia, Brazil, stated in a press release.

While in Buenos Aires, the Ambassador called on Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Paulo Tettamanti at the latter's office. He also had a separate meeting with Director for Asia-Pacific, Eduardo Acevedo Diaz and Director for Economic Relations, Marcos Bednarski at the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Second Secretary Rabindra Rajbhandari accompanied the Ambassador on the occasions.

During the meetings, the two sides exchanged views on various aspects of bilateral relations and cooperation. The Argentine side expressed its readiness to extend cooperation to Nepal's agricultural sector under the South-South Cooperation, for which relevant agencies of both countries would remain in contact. They also discussed how bilateral trade could be better streamlined.

Despite the geographical distance, Argentina continues to be a major source of import for Nepal. The two sides will work together to facilitate business linkages and promote Nepal's tourism in Argentina, it is stated.

Matters relating to multilateral engagements in the agendas of common interests were also discussed during the meetings. Argentina appreciated Nepal's plan to be carbon negative by 2045 as committed during the COP-26 of the UNFCCC. Both sides underscored the need of working closely on the climate agenda, strengthening of the multilateral systems and collaborations among the global South on common agendas.

Source: National News Agency Nepal