Anti-Discrimination Student Movement withdraws all programmes

The Anti-discrimination Student Movement has withdrawn all programmes as the government met its main demands.

Six coordinators of the student platform announced the withdrawal of the programmes in a written statement tonight.

In the statement, they said, “Many (people including students) were unexpectedly injured and killed in the quota reform movement and the situation created centering the movement.”

Besides, many violent incidents including arson attacks in the state institutions took place, the coordinators said, adding, “We strongly condemn all these untoward incidents and demand fair investigation and speedy trial over the incidents”.

“Our main demand was the logical reform of the quota which the government has already met,” they added.

The coordinators called upon the government to reopen educational institutions soon to ensure a congenial atmosphere for education.

Coordinators Md Nahid Islam, Md Sarjis Alam, Hasnat Abdullah, Md Abu Baker Mazumder, Asif Mahmud and Nusrat Tabassum signed the state

ment.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha