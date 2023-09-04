Games

Nepal has lost to India by 10 wickets in the match played between the two teams under the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka today.

Chasing a modest target of 145 runs in 23 overs, revised as per D/L method due to rain, India sailed through easily with both the openers doing the job for the team. Captain Rohit Sharma remained not out with 74 runs in 59 balls while opener Subhman Gill scored 67 runs in 62 balls (n.o.) to take India to the Super 4s in the regional tournament organized by the Asian Cricket Council.

The scheduled 50-over match was shortened to 23 overs due to rain at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Colombo. With this, India was set a new target of 145 to be achieved in 23 overs.

For the bowling side, there was no success with none of the seven bowlers used tasting any success. Kushal Malla was the most economical, giving away 11 runs in 3 overs.

Earlier, the match was delayed by rain. Chasing a victory target of 231 runs set by debutant Nepal, India had scored 17 runs in 2.1 overs when rain stopped the match.

Captain Rohit Sharma was batting on 4 runs and Subhman Gill had scored 12 in 6 balls, before umpires withheld the match.

Prior to this, Nepal had posted a total of 230 runs in 48.2 overs playing its only second international match and first against India in Pallekele cricket stadium. Nepal were all out with 10 balls to spare. Put into bat first after losing the toss, Nepal started well scoring briskly to post 65 runs for the first wicket, before Kushal Burtel was out in the second last ball of the 10th over.

However, Bhim Sarki, captain Rohit Paudel and Kushal Malla went out cheaply, with none of them reaching double digits. Aasif Sheikh scored 58 runs in 97 balls being before out caught to Mohammad Siraj. Gulshan Jha scored 23 runs in 35 balls.

Dipendra Singh Airee and Sompal Kami steadied the innings down the order, putting up 50 runs in 55 balls for the 7th wicket. Sompal missed on a deserved half century, out caught behind to Mohammad Sami, scoring 48 runs in 56 balls, including 2 sixes. Airee contributed 29 runs in 25 balls. For India, Rabindra Jadeja took 3 wickets while Mohammad Siraj took 2 wickets and Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Sami and Hardik Pandya took 1 wicket each.

This is the second match that Nepal is playing in the Asia Cup 2023. In the first match held in Multan, Pakistan, Nepal lost to the hosts by 238 runs. This is the first ever international match between neighbours Nepal and India, and only second international match that Nepal is playing in its ODI history.

With the second loss in two games, Nepal is now out of the competition for failing to qualify further ahead.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal