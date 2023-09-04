Games, sports

Kathmandu, Sept 4 (RSS): Nepal has scored 178 runs at the loss of 6 wickets in 37.5 overs when rain stopped play in the match against India underway in Sri Lanka today. This is the first ever international match between neighbours Nepal and India.

Put into bat first after losing the toss, Nepal started well scoring briskly to post 65 runs for the first wicket, before Kushal Burtel was out in the second last ball of the 10th over. However, Bhim Sarki, captain Rohit Paudel and Kushal Malla went out cheaply, with none of them reaching double digits.

Aasif Sheikh scored 58 runs in 97 balls being before out caught to Mohammad Siraj. Gulshan Jha scored 23 runs in 35 balls.

When rain stopped play, Dipendra Singh Airee and Sompal Kami were at the crease, with 27 and 11 runs respectively.

For India, Rabindra Jadeja took 3 wickets while Mohammad Siraj took 2 wickets and Shardul Thakur took 1 wicket.

This is the second match that Nepal is playing in the Asia Cup 2023. In the first match held in Multan, Pakistan, Nepal lost to the hosts by 238 runs.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal