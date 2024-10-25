Attempt to exert undue pressure on judiciary against rule of law: Ruling parties



Kathmandu: The political parties in the ruling coalition and those supporting it have concluded that attempts to influence the investigation on misappropriation of cooperatives’ funds and to exert undue pressure on the judiciary are against democracy and the rule of law.

A joint statement issued by the ruling parties on Friday made it clear that investigations and actions against the misappropriation of cooperative funds were launched on the basis of a unanimous report prepared by the Parliamentary Inquiry Special Committee-2081 BS formed towards that end.

Cooperation from all quarters is warranted for investigations, prosecution, and judicial remedies to guarantee that no innocent is held accountable and no responsible evades justice, the parties said in the statement, expressing concerns over the latest activities intending to ill influence the investigations and prosecutions.

They concluded that attempts to influence the investigation and to exert undue pressure on the judiciary are against democracy an

d the rule of law. The parties have expressed serious objection to such activities, promising to implement all recommendations of the Parliamentary Inquiry Committee.

Underlining the need to pay heed to address a delay in formulating laws that cause challenges for the enforcement of federalism and governance reform, the ruling parties said formal and informal discussions were in progress to secure an agreement on the proposed laws. They have promised to accelerate the formulation of the Federal Civil Service Act, the Education Act, and the Police Act.

In the statement, it has been said that democratic republic, federalism, secularism, and proportional inclusion will be further strengthened in the days ahead based on the seven-point agreement and a minimum common agreement. Political parties have said legal complexities in development and good governance will be identified.

Concluding that adversity in post-disaster rescue and relief efforts are usual when even the rural roads in the disaster-affected areas

have remained disrupted, the parties have acknowledged the support from security bodies, administration, and civic level in the relief and rescue efforts and in the restoration of roadways

They urged all stakeholders concerned to take effective initiatives for addressing the needs of the survivors of earthquakes, flooding, landslides, and inundations.

“We are committed to the belief that solutions to problems that emerged in the course of the implementation of the constitution can and should be searched through democratic procedures.

Stating that constitutional, legal, and structural reforms based on consensus have been stressed to create a foundation for political stability, they said in this situation, any unwanted activities under any name or form with the capability of fomenting anarchy, political instability, and hurting the people’s aspiration are inappropriate.

The joint statement is signed by Prime Minister and UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli; Nepali Congress President, Sher Bahadur Deuba; Co-Chairpers

on of Janata Samajbadi Party, Renu Yadav; Chairman of Janamat Party, CK Raut; Vice Chairman of Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal, Raj Kishor Yadav; Chairman of Loktrantrik Samajbadi Party, Mahanth Thakur; and Chairwoman of Nagarik Unmukti Party, Ranjita Shrestha.

Source: National News Agency RSS