Attention letter submitted to PM Oli by football player’s family



Kathmandu: The family members of the football players of Batsladevi Secondary School, Sisneri, Indrasarobar Rural Municipality-3, Makwanpur have drawn the attention of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Six children who were undergoing football training at the School were missing when the landslip hit them on September 28. They were buried by the landslide while fleeing from the flood.

The trainee players were living in the school hostel, run by the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA).

They have also demanded that the incident be investigated by a high-level commission and the culprits be punished.

In a meeting held today at the Prime Minister’s Residence, Baluwatar the victim’s family demanded a fair investigation and action against the culprits as they were negligent in taking their children from school to a safer place.

The families of the victims have requested to establish a revolving fund in the name of the deceased children and promote the sports sector. On behalf of the victims’ families, Bhakta Baha

dur Balampaki, Kamala Regmi, Tikaram Acharya, Hem Bahadur Yonjan, Dipa Banian and Lalit Bahadur Ghalan jointly submitted a letter of attention to Prime Minister Oli.

Prime Minister Oli, while receiving the attention letter, mentioned that the incident was very sad and assured the victim’s family that they would get real information regarding the incident after proper investigation. He clarified that the government will be on the side of the victims.

On the occasion, former Chief Minister of Bagmati Province Shalikram Jamkattel, Province Assembly Member Kumari Moktan, Constituent Assembly Member Subas Thakuri, District President of Nepali Congress Makwanpur Buddhasharan Lama and others were present.

