Attention will be paid for reforms of judiciary: CJ Raut



Kathmandu: Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut has said he would pay his full attention for the reforms of judiciary.

At a programme organized by Constitutional and Judicial Journalists Forum (CJJF) on Monday to congratulate and extend best wishes to newly appointed Chief Justice Raut, he shared, ” Reforms of judiciary will be my first priority. I am always committed to making judiciary transparent and accountable. It’s my constitutional responsibility and duty. I will work sincerely for the same.”

He clarified that he would make efforts to restore people’s faith and trust towards judiciary, adding he would pay attention to implement the provisions of the report prepared by the then justice Hari Krishna Karki.

The Chief Justice underlined that he would work honestly for the entire nation, people and implementation of the constitution being aware towards freedom of expression of the people.

He mentioned that four vacant posts of justices at the Supreme Court would be fulfilled soon.

Office-bearers of the

CJJF including Chairperson Kalika Khadka and all law reporters congratulated and extended best wishes to CJ Raut.

Source: National News Agency RSS